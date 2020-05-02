Home

Gavina P. Mattu Obituary
Gavina Palma Mattu, 94, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, April 29, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born Aug. 18, 1925, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose "Tucci" Mattu.

Gavina was a 1943 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and then worked at several local businesses, including Brokhoff's Dairy for 25 years, Ben's Shoe Shop, Aranoff's, and Woolworth's.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, a life member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, served as treasurer for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Sacred Heart Sodality, and was involved in the annual church festival and many of their activities. Besides her work and devotion to her church, Gavina was also a member of Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens, where she had served as secretary. She loved gardening, sewing, arts and crafts and writing poetry as well.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Al Mattu.

Surviving are one brother, Louis Mattu, with Antoinette, Ashland; her niece and caregiver, Diane Wondoloski, Bloomsburg; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Private Scripture services will take place Wednesday, May 6, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. Private burial will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2020
