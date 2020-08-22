Home

More Obituaries for Gayla Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayla L. Weber

Gayla L. Weber Obituary

Gayla L. Weber, 73, of Ringtown, passed peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 20, while under the loving care of her family.

Born September 10, 1946, in Alcoa, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Mary Raines Overby and John Hardy Garland.

As a homemaker, her family always came first and brought her great joy. She was an avid gardener while taking great pleasure in music, poetry, baking and large family gatherings.

Gayla was preceded in death by her daughter, April Lyle, and her sisters, Sylvia Ng and Phyllis Ashley.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles P. Weber; their trusted dog, Rocky; her sister, Grace Burton, of Tennessee; three daughters, Lisa Creel, wife of Michael, of Tennessee, Kimberly Stovall, wife of Mark, of Alabama, and Sylvia Milewski, wife of Jordan, of Lancaster; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services and interment will be held privately, as she will be returned to the Great Smoky Mountains that she loved so much. Arrangements are under the care of Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
