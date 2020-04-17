|
Gene A. Fegley, 80, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away April 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born March 23, 1940, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Horace and Annie Herring Fegley.
He was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church and a graduate of Blue Mountain High School.
Gene worked for Garden State Tannery, Fleetwood, and retired from the former Brush Wellman, Shoemakersville.
He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, an excellent shot and hunted well into his 70s. He loved nature and was often noted doing yard work and gardening. Gene had a wonderful and quick-witted sense of humor. He dearly missed he and "Cissy's" dearly beloved Jack Russell, Nikki.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Jo Ann "Cissy" Ferrebee Fegley; four brothers, Joe, Horace, Harold and Ernest Fegley; three sisters, Grace Emerich, Helen Zimmerman and Mildred Weston.
Surviving are a daughter, Kelly Thier, of Pine Grove; a son, Eric Fegley, of Easton; a brother, Paul Fegley, of Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Frieda Bazely, of Arizona; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 233 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2020