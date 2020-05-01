|
|
Gene J. "Herk/Benny" Gilbert, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, April 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born April 18, 1948, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Martha "Longenberger" Gilbert.
Gene worked for Wilbert Vault Company, Ringtown, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Polish American Fire Company, Shenandoah, Ringtown Fire Company and Knights of Columbus - Francis Cardinal Brennan Council 618, Shenandoah. Gene also loved hunting and fishing.
Besides his parents, Gene was preceded by four sisters, Elizabeth Pitts, Rita Gilbert, Gladys Houser and Virginia Horne.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Linda "Swartz" Gilbert; one daughter, Julia Gilbert, of Shenandoah; one sister, Ruth Rupert with Paul, of Shoemakersville; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ringtown, officiated by Pastor Mindy Heppe. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020