Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Ringtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene J. Gilbert


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene J. Gilbert Obituary
Gene J. "Herk/Benny" Gilbert, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, April 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born April 18, 1948, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Martha "Longenberger" Gilbert.

Gene worked for Wilbert Vault Company, Ringtown, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Polish American Fire Company, Shenandoah, Ringtown Fire Company and Knights of Columbus - Francis Cardinal Brennan Council 618, Shenandoah. Gene also loved hunting and fishing.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded by four sisters, Elizabeth Pitts, Rita Gilbert, Gladys Houser and Virginia Horne.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Linda "Swartz" Gilbert; one daughter, Julia Gilbert, of Shenandoah; one sister, Ruth Rupert with Paul, of Shoemakersville; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ringtown, officiated by Pastor Mindy Heppe. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -