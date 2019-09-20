|
|
Gene Neil Hirsch, 70, of Tuscarora, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, at home.
Born in Coaldale, on May 16, 1949, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Elizabeth J. (nee Schmauch) Hirsch.
A 1967 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Gene had worked for the Bethlehem mines driving a Euclid truck.
He served two tours in Vietnam as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps. During his service in the military, Gene earned an RVN Cross of Gallantry, a Combat Action Ribbon, a Meritorious Unit Citation and a Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He is survived by a son, Brent Faust; brothers, Robert L. Hirsch, of Cressona, Karl E. Hirsch and his wife, Mary Lou, of Berwick, and Dane L. Hirsch, of Havre de Grace, Md.; sisters, Eileen L. Kester and her husband, Ed, of Tamaqua, Donna K. Krapf and her husband, Glenn, of Baltimore, Md., and Lisa D. Campbell and her husband Rick, of Williamsport; nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 20, 2019