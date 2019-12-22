Home

Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Geoffrey B. Hughes, 43, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Dec. 15 in Pottsville.

Born Sept. 5, 1976, in Reading, he was a son of Patricia A. Klemer, of Denver, Colo., and Lewis W. Hughes Jr., of Schuylkill Haven.

He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School, Class of 1994, and had worked as a truck driver.

Geoffrey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lewis W. Hughes Sr. and Eva A. (Fidler) Hughes, and his maternal grandfather, Raymond Klemer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Kamrin Tyler Hughes, Stuart, Fla.; a brother, Lewis W. Hughes III, Fleetwood; maternal grandmother, Patricia A. Klemer; stepmother, Terry M. Hughes; stepbrothers, John G. Lengel, and Christopher Lengel; niece, Abigail; nephew, Cole; and aunts and uncles.

Service and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. At his family's request, donations in Geoffrey's memory may be sent to Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, P. O. Box 96, Cressona, PA 17929, to defray the cost of funeral expenses. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
