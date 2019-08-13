Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir’s Cemetery
Shenandoah Heights, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Avenue
Ardsley, PA
George A. Discavage Obituary
George A. Discavage, 86, of East Norriton, passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

George was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Shaft, to the late Albert and Anna (nee Bernotski) Discavage.

He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean Conflict and then worked as a machinist for Micro-Coax Cable in Trappe, until his retirement. George was a member of the former AMVETS Post 7 in Shenandoah.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Rosemarie (nee Stines) Discavage, in 2005, and an infant daughter, Victoria Rose Discavage, in 1965.

George leaves behind a son, George W. Discavage with his wife, Jean Ann, of Glenside; his brothers, Albert, Joseph and Thomas Discavage, all of Shenandoah Heights; a sister, Irene Ann Discavage, of Shenandoah Heights; grandsons, William and Kevin.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 17, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 N. Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements.For further information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
