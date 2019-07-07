George A. Hand, 90, of Muir, passed away Friday, July 5, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.



Born in Muir, Sept. 8, 1928, he was a son of the late Harvey and Sadie Schnell Hand.



He was a graduate of Porter High School.



George was an Army veteran of the Korean War.



He was retired from the maintenance department at the New Cumberland Army Depot.



George enjoyed woodworking and fishing along the river.



He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Zelinsky Hand, July 7, 1981; a sister, Betty Harman.



Surviving are his two sons, George Hand and his wife, Shelly, and Randy Hand and his wife, Holly, both of Tower City; one sister, June Romberger, Muir; two grandsons, Christopher Hand and his wife, Kristin, and Brandon Hand, both of Tower City; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Grant Hand.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Bill and Monica Romberger officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Fairview Cemetery, Muir. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Tower City American Legion, South 10th Street, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019