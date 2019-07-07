Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Hand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Hand Obituary
George A. Hand, 90, of Muir, passed away Friday, July 5, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Muir, Sept. 8, 1928, he was a son of the late Harvey and Sadie Schnell Hand.

He was a graduate of Porter High School.

George was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was retired from the maintenance department at the New Cumberland Army Depot.

George enjoyed woodworking and fishing along the river.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Zelinsky Hand, July 7, 1981; a sister, Betty Harman.

Surviving are his two sons, George Hand and his wife, Shelly, and Randy Hand and his wife, Holly, both of Tower City; one sister, June Romberger, Muir; two grandsons, Christopher Hand and his wife, Kristin, and Brandon Hand, both of Tower City; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Grant Hand.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Bill and Monica Romberger officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Fairview Cemetery, Muir. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Tower City American Legion, South 10th Street, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.