George Andrew Elo Obituary
George Andrew Elo, 65, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, at his residence.

Born in Pottsville, Oct. 2, 1953, he was a son of George Elo, of Schuylkill Haven, and the late Helen (McGowan) Elo.

He was formerly employed at Schuylkill Haven Bleach and Dye and AWI, Robesonia.

He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School.

George was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Michael.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his children, George H. Elo, Lebanon, Jessica Elo, Cressona, and Daniel Elo, husband of Tanya, Auburn; grandchildren, Karessa and Sarah Edwards and Nathan and Brandon Elo; siblings, James Elo, New Jersey, Mark Elo, Tennessee, Mary Ann Hummel, Friedensburg, and Joseph Andrew Jordan, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven,with Pastor Ken McDowell officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. Condolences for the family can be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
