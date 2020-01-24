Home

George B. "Sippy" Kilmer Jr.

George B. "Sippy" Kilmer Jr. Obituary
George B. "Sippy" Kilmer Jr., 90, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his residence.

Born March 25, 1929, in Auburn, he was a son of the late Arvella Mae (Dewald) and George B. Kilmer.

He was the husband of Elaine (Brommer) Kilmer. The couple celebrated 67 years of marriage in May of 2019.

He was a member of St. John's Church, Auburn.

He served in the Army.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School and retired from the Orwigsburg Post Office as a rural mail carrier.

George was an avid hunter and golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and enjoyed attending all of his grandsons' sporting events.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Leigh Ann Witmier, wife of Brian, and Lori Chuba, wife of Stephen, son, David Kilmer, husband of Barbara, all of Auburn; grandchildren, Jonathan Kilmer, husband of Amanda, Matthew Chuba and companion, Stephanie Lehman, Bryn Witmier, husband of Jessica, and Benjamin Kilmer, husband of Janelle; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew, Noah, Evan, Nolan and Charlotte; brother, Bruce Kilmer, husband of Beverly, of Phoenixville.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Walter Breiner officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Family requests donations to St. John's Lutheran Church, Box 103, Auburn, PA 17922, or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Leesport, PA 19533, or Auburn Game and Fish Association, PO Box 72, Auburn, PA 17922. Condolences can be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
