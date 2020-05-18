|
George Belecanech passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in New Jersey. He was 91 years old.
George was born June 4, 1928, in New Philadelphia, to the late Alex and Anna Belecanech.
George will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, ingenuity and tenacity. While still a young man, George knew that he wanted to be his own boss. After serving in the Army for two years, he returned to the New Philadelphia area to start his first business, a Store-At-Your-Door truck that delivered groceries, produce and fresh meat to his customers in the region.
While making a delivery in 1957, he met his wife, Marie. After marrying in 1959, Marie joined George in several successful business ventures, most notably the Belecanech Market, a sub shop and grocery store in Minersville, which they owned for almost 40 years. Despite the success of this business, George was never content. Always eager to learn new things and explore new ways of making his mark, he started a jewelry business in the early 1980s. He enjoyed this work immensely and took pride in making every effort to meet the needs of his customers.
After four decades in Minersville, George and Marie retired and moved to New Jersey to be close to their children and grandchildren. In retirement, George cheered for the New York Mets, designed and built his own greenhouse in which he grew a variety of vegetables and spent hours in his kitchen trying new recipes and perfecting old favorites. His iPad was his constant companion for researching anything and everything. Always a curious person, he never lost interest in learning new things and searching for ways to make life better.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Andrew, John and Alex.
George is survived by Marie, his wife of 60 years; his son, Dr. George Belecanech; daughter-in-law, Dianne and their children, Ryan, Matthew, Lauren and Nicholas; his daughter, Maria Beazley and her husband, Edward. Also surviving are his sister, Anna Benulis, and his brothers, Joseph and Michael.
Private services for the family were held. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
