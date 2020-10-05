Home

George C. Mazloom, 74, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home in Saint Clair.

Born Dec. 1, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Charles and Rose (Abod) Mazloom.

George was a 1963 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. He retired as a highway construction inspection supervisor at PennDOT, Allentown, and was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Miller.

Surviving are three sisters, Marion Gober and her husband, James, of Deptford, N.J., Linda Baldinger and her husband, Albert, of Pottsville, and Tina Smolock and her husband, John, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

George had a deep love for his family and his nieces and nephews, since he did not have any children of his own. In lieu of flowers, it was George's wish that contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, with his estate matching all donations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
