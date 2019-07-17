George C. Sherman Sr., 74, of Mahanoy City, died Sunday at his home.



Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late George and Gertrude Neidlinger Sherman.



He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army and was steward and past commander of the former Mahanoy City VFW Post 1420. He was also a member of Mahanoy City American Legion Post 74.



He had been employed with World Resources in Pottsville.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Mary; a grandson, Jonathan Palubinsky; and two brothers, Paul and Frank.



Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Palubinsky, and a son, George C. Sherman Jr., both of Mahanoy City; three grandsons, Cody Palubinsky and Zachary and Ethan Sherman.



Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.



