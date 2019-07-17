Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
George C. Sherman Sr. Obituary
George C. Sherman Sr., 74, of Mahanoy City, died Sunday at his home.

Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late George and Gertrude Neidlinger Sherman.

He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army and was steward and past commander of the former Mahanoy City VFW Post 1420. He was also a member of Mahanoy City American Legion Post 74.

He had been employed with World Resources in Pottsville.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Mary; a grandson, Jonathan Palubinsky; and two brothers, Paul and Frank.

Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Palubinsky, and a son, George C. Sherman Jr., both of Mahanoy City; three grandsons, Cody Palubinsky and Zachary and Ethan Sherman.

Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
