George Calvin Barlow Obituary
George Calvin Barlow, 66, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away early Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Jan. 9, 1954, in Shenandoah Heights, he was a son of Shirley Arlene (Bayliff) Barlow and the late George Washington Barlow.

He was a 1971 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Marko Radiator Inc., Shenandoah.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Above all, he treasured the time that he spent with his son, George L. Barlow.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Shirley A. Barlow, of Shenandoah Heights, and his son, George L. Barlow, at home, are his son, Justin Pasinski (Skye), of Saint Clair; two grandchildren, Rylan and Mila; one brother, Mark P. Barlow and his wife, Norma, of Frackville; two sisters, Deborah Zagrosky, of South Berwick, Maine, and Edna Rauco, of Shenandoah; nieces, Lisa, Kristen and Courtney; great-nephews, Anthony, Joseph and Nicholas; his former wife, Michelle Pasinski-Barlow, of Shenandoah.

Private funeral services and interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, with the Rev. Jay Serafin, pastor, officiating will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy in George's name can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 261, Ringtown, PA 17967. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2020
