Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
George Davies Jr.


1933 - 2020
George Davies Jr. Obituary
George Davies Jr., 86, of Buck Run, passed away Monday, May 4, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

George was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Mary (Boychalk) and George Davies Sr.

He was the widower of Margaret (Luckacina) Davies.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville.

He was a high school graduate and attended Camden Community College and Motion Picture Operators School, Norfolk Va.

He served in the Navy in the Korean War 1952-56 aboard the USS Isherwood.

He was an electrician in the Navy and was employed at U.S. Steel, Fairless Hills; GD Electric, Levittown; and Trigen, Philadelphia.

George was a member of U.S. Steel Electrical Union and Navy Club of the United States of America. Some of his favorite pastimes were restoring classic cars, such as a 1957 Chevy and antique cars Model A and 32 Coupe. He was also a skilled stained-glass craftsman.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a son, David Davies.

George is survived by three daughters, Catherine Ingram, Dawn Crawford and Jean Davies; a son, Mark Davies; eight grandchildren, Christina Thomas, Amy Reichenbach, Jeremy Crawford, Emma Crawford, Clinton Oliver, Kyle Davies, Kayla Faherty, Kiana Heldibridle; 14 great-grandchildren, Arielle Morello, Erin Thomas, Gabriel Reichenbach, Lily Crawford, Navar Crawford, Nova Crawford, Liam Crawford, Marie Faherty, Fiona Faherty, Edmund Faherty, Oliver Faherty, David Heldibridle, Kaitlyn Heldibridle and Theresa Hildibridle; one great-great-granddaughter, Gianna Marie Morello-Jackson.

A memorial service shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020
