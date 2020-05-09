|
|
George Davies Jr., 86, of Buck Run, passed away Monday, May 4, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
George was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Mary (Boychalk) and George Davies Sr.
He was the widower of Margaret (Luckacina) Davies.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville.
He was a high school graduate and attended Camden Community College and Motion Picture Operators School, Norfolk Va.
He served in the Navy in the Korean War 1952-56 aboard the USS Isherwood.
He was an electrician in the Navy and was employed at U.S. Steel, Fairless Hills; GD Electric, Levittown; and Trigen, Philadelphia.
George was a member of U.S. Steel Electrical Union and Navy Club of the United States of America. Some of his favorite pastimes were restoring classic cars, such as a 1957 Chevy and antique cars Model A and 32 Coupe. He was also a skilled stained-glass craftsman.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a son, David Davies.
George is survived by three daughters, Catherine Ingram, Dawn Crawford and Jean Davies; a son, Mark Davies; eight grandchildren, Christina Thomas, Amy Reichenbach, Jeremy Crawford, Emma Crawford, Clinton Oliver, Kyle Davies, Kayla Faherty, Kiana Heldibridle; 14 great-grandchildren, Arielle Morello, Erin Thomas, Gabriel Reichenbach, Lily Crawford, Navar Crawford, Nova Crawford, Liam Crawford, Marie Faherty, Fiona Faherty, Edmund Faherty, Oliver Faherty, David Heldibridle, Kaitlyn Heldibridle and Theresa Hildibridle; one great-great-granddaughter, Gianna Marie Morello-Jackson.
A memorial service shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Washington Crossing Veterans Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020