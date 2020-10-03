Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
6:00 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Church
139 Spruce St.
Minersville, PA
George E. Flanagan Jr.


1945 - 2020
George E. Flanagan Jr. Obituary

George E. Flanagan Jr., 75, of Minersville, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Feb. 12, 1945, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late George E. Flanagan Sr. and Viola Reed Flanagan.

He attended Pottsville schools and was employed for 39 years by D.G. Yuengling & Son, Pottsville, until his retirement in 2007.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Minersville. He was also a member of Mountaineer Hose Company, Minersville, and American Hose Company No. 2, Pottsville.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Flanagan, in her youth, and Mary Smyser, in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Sabol Flanagan, of Providence Place, Pottsville; two children, Cathleen Stone (spouse, Michael), of Cass Township, and George E. Flanagan III (spouse, Jaclyn), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four grandchildren, Gavin and Lydia Stone, and Colin and Brady Flanagan; his beloved canine companion, Panda; two sisters, Edie Nocket, of Port Carbon, and Barbara Woodford, of Hamburg; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will end promptly at 8:45 A.M. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 A.M. at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, North Manheim Township. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to American Hose Company, 323 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, or Mountaineer Hose Company, 297 South St., Minersville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
