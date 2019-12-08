|
George F. Dunheimer, 92, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
George was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Pottsville, a son of the late Celina (Canova) and George W. Dunheimer.
He was the widower of the late Joanne L. (Mohl) Dunheimer, to whom he was married for 40 years. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Alice K. (Macko) Dunheimer.
In addition to his wives and parents, George was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John C. Schu, and granddaughter, Joanne Hollywood.
George was a graduate of the Pottsville High School, Class of 1944. After school, he enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II in the Pacific Theater on the USS New York battleship.
George was a self-employed auto mechanic at Dunheimer's Garage in Cressona.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed time spent in the outdoors. He loved gardening and was a great cook. He provided fresh produce and delicious food for the extended family as well as homemade wine, sauerkraut and pickle mix.
He was a life member of Goodwill Hose Company. He was a member of Roedersville Fish & Game, Goodwill Gun Club, Mechanicsville Fish & Game and Cressona Fireman's Relief.
Surviving are his daughters, Diane Kramer and husband, Donald, of West West Terrace, Kathy Hartman and husband, Dennis, of New Ringgold, Ellen Staller and husband, Robert, of Pine Grove, Jodi Davison and husband, Chris, of Orwigsburg, and Mary Alice Schu, of Orwigsburg; one son, Drew Dunheimer and wife, Laurie, of Downingtown; 11 grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
A joint graveside service for Joanne and George Dunheimer with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 8, 2019