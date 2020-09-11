Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
George F. Nocket Obituary

George F. Nocket, 91, loving husband and father passed away Sept. 10 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

George was preceded in death by his father, John Nocket, and mother, Eva (Shoopak) Nocket, brothers, Joseph and John Nocket.

George was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Schoentown. He was a Korean veteran, serving as a corporal for Army engineers. He was employed by Bavarian Brewery and United Metal Receptacle.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Elivia (Bulvich) Nocket; children, George Nocket and wife, Naomi, David, Daniel, Marianne, Suzanne, wife of Joseph Oler, Rosanne, wife of John Chinnici, Patrick, Cindy, wife of Walter Dorosky; grandchildren, Jonathan, Hannah, Sarah, Katelyn, Rebekah, Adam, Christopher, RJ and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Annabella, Aiyana and Emmett; close family friends, Glen and Soy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10: 30 a.m. Monday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. In memory of George, the family request donations may be made to Holy Cross Memorial Fund. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
