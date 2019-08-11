Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
For more information about
George Edwards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for George Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Howard Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Howard Edwards Obituary
George Howard Edwards, 80, of Nitro, W. Va., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, as he was surrounded by family.

He was born April 24, 1939, in Darby, to the late Harry Albert Edwards and Ruth Emma Thomson.

He was a veteran, loved golf and country music.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Ann Harner; three siblings, Harry and Paul Edwards and Florence (Mae) Peiffer.

He is survived by daughter, Kelly L. Reimert and her husband, Ronald, of Nitro, W. Va.; son, Michael G. Edwards and his wife, Beth, of Barren Springs, Va.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bob and John "Jack" Edwards and Sara (Ella) Krause; nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W. Va. You may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now