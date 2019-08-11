|
George Howard Edwards, 80, of Nitro, W. Va., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, as he was surrounded by family.
He was born April 24, 1939, in Darby, to the late Harry Albert Edwards and Ruth Emma Thomson.
He was a veteran, loved golf and country music.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Ann Harner; three siblings, Harry and Paul Edwards and Florence (Mae) Peiffer.
He is survived by daughter, Kelly L. Reimert and her husband, Ronald, of Nitro, W. Va.; son, Michael G. Edwards and his wife, Beth, of Barren Springs, Va.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bob and John "Jack" Edwards and Sara (Ella) Krause; nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W. Va. You may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019