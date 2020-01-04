|
George J. Haley, 72, of Spittler Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home.
Born Jan. 21, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rita Karman Haley.
He attended Minersville Area High School. He was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newtown, and attended St. Paul's UCC, Ravine.
George was a security guard and last worked at the Cressona Mall.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Joyce S. Glore Haley; two sisters, Mary Smulktis, of Newtown, and Judy and husband, Michael Swartz, of Frackville; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Klinger and Arlene Glore; nieces and nephews; a great-nephew, Steven Smulktis; great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Paul's UCC, 244 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, with Craig Kramer officiating. There will be a visitation from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
