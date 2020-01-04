Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for George Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Haley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Haley Obituary
George J. Haley, 72, of Spittler Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 21, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rita Karman Haley.

He attended Minersville Area High School. He was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newtown, and attended St. Paul's UCC, Ravine.

George was a security guard and last worked at the Cressona Mall.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Joyce S. Glore Haley; two sisters, Mary Smulktis, of Newtown, and Judy and husband, Michael Swartz, of Frackville; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Klinger and Arlene Glore; nieces and nephews; a great-nephew, Steven Smulktis; great-nieces and -nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Paul's UCC, 244 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, with Craig Kramer officiating. There will be a visitation from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -