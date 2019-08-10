|
George J. Harris, 84, of Ashland, passed away Thursday morning at his residence with his family by his side.
Born and raised in Fountain Springs, he was a son of the late Harold J. Harris and Ruth L. Muenker Harris Tyson.
He graduated from the former Butler Township High School, Class of 1953; he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University and a master 's degree in education from Penn State University.
He was an Army veteran having served with the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. He attained the rank of corporal and played trumpet with the division band.
He was first employed as a machinist at various machine shops in Bucks County; he returned to the area in 1960 and became the machine shop teacher at the South Vo-Tech Campus, Mar Lin; continuing his own education, he became principle and co-op coordinator of both North and South Vo-Tech Campuses.
George was an active member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, having been involved in many church functions. He was also a member of F&AM Masonic Lodge 294, Ashland; B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 2613, Ashland; Ashland Area Historic Preservation Society; Broad Mountain Archery Club; 1033 Gun Club, Catawissa; and American Legion Post 575, Valley View.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Rodney Harris, preceded him in death in 2000.
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan M. Maurer Harris, of Ashland; they were married, April 19, 1958, in First Congregational Church, Mount Carmel; also surviving are three sons, Carey Harris and wife, Carolyn, of Madison, Ala., Craig Harris and wife, Leslie, of Ashland, and R. Chris Harris, of Thompson, Ohio; a daughter, Dianna Corcoran and husband, Rob Sr., of Aristes; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Nguyen (Steve), Christina Owens (Josh), Melissa Harris, Christopher Harris, Nicole Harris, Kyle Harris (Abby), Kacie Harris, Amanda Harris, Brianna Harris, Caitlyn Harris, Rob Corcoran Jr. and Kelsey Corcoran; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, with Pastor Susan Hocking as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with family from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church Monday. Interment with military honors will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 Biddle St., Gordon, PA 17936, or the . Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2019