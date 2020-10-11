Home

John R. Shultz Funeral Home
406 Market St
Lykens, PA 17048
(717) 453-7103
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Catholic Byzantine Cemetery
Rt. 209 and Railroad Streets
Williamstown, PA
View Map
George J. Lutz Jr.


1939 - 2020
George J. Lutz Jr. Obituary

George J. Lutz Jr. passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.

George was born June 23, 1939, in Williamstown, to the late George and Anna Zeneka Lutz.

In addition to his parent George was preceded in death by a nephew, Todd Lutz.

George was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School, Class of 1957, a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, member of the Williamstown American Legion and enjoyed painting and woodworking. He is survived by a brother, Jim Lutz and wife, Marty; two nephews, Jim and his wife, Brenda and Scott Lutz; one great-niece and one great-nephew.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Catholic Byzantine Cemetery, Route 209 and Railroad Streets, Williamstown. To sign the guest book, please visit jrshultzfuneralhome.com. John R. Shultz Funeral Home, Lykens, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2020
