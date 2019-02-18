George J. "Ram" Minrod Sr., 71, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home surrounded by his family.
Born September 25, 1947, he was a son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Farber Minrod.
He was last employed as a coal miner and construction worker. He had a love for classic cars and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Minrod, in 2002.
George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen Brumit Minrod; sons, Anthony Reed, James Minrod and companion, Jennifer Kohlmeir, George J. Minrod Jr. and wife, Jennifer; daughters, Amanda, wife of John Kelly, and Katina, wife of Nicholas Chiccini; brothers, Joseph, Francis and Michael; sisters, Patricia Hechler and Teresa Shamonsky; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2019