Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. "Ram" Minrod Sr.. View Sign

George J. "Ram" Minrod Sr., 71, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home surrounded by his family.



Born September 25, 1947, he was a son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Farber Minrod.



He was last employed as a coal miner and construction worker. He had a love for classic cars and enjoyed spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Minrod, in 2002.



George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen Brumit Minrod; sons, Anthony Reed, James Minrod and companion, Jennifer Kohlmeir, George J. Minrod Jr. and wife, Jennifer; daughters, Amanda, wife of John Kelly, and Katina, wife of Nicholas Chiccini; brothers, Joseph, Francis and Michael; sisters, Patricia Hechler and Teresa Shamonsky; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

George J. "Ram" Minrod Sr., 71, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home surrounded by his family.Born September 25, 1947, he was a son of the late Joseph and Kathryn Farber Minrod.He was last employed as a coal miner and construction worker. He had a love for classic cars and enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Minrod, in 2002.George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen Brumit Minrod; sons, Anthony Reed, James Minrod and companion, Jennifer Kohlmeir, George J. Minrod Jr. and wife, Jennifer; daughters, Amanda, wife of John Kelly, and Katina, wife of Nicholas Chiccini; brothers, Joseph, Francis and Michael; sisters, Patricia Hechler and Teresa Shamonsky; nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Bartashus Funeral Home

63 Kimber St

New Philadelphia , PA 17959

(570) 277-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close