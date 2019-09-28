|
Chief Warrant Officer 2 George J. Savakinas, 87, of Gordon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, at his home.
He was born in Turkey Run on April 23, 1932, to the late John and Stella "Zarcufsky" Savakinas.
George was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He worked as an agent for American General Life Insurance company for many years until his retirement. Outside of his military and work career, he enjoyed fishing, doing rub-off tickets, going to the casinos, and betting on horses.
Besides his parents, John and Stella, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Helen Savakinas, and two brothers, John and Ralph Savakinas.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen A. "Hand" Savakinas; a son, George Savakinas Jr. with his wife, Kimberly, of West Chester; four daughters, Mary Ellen Murphy with her husband, Daniel, of Shenandoah, Estelle Schreppel, of Ashland, and son-in-law, Thomas, of Zion Grove, Anna Lee Lorman with her husband, John, Waldorf, Md., and Shannon Stefanisko with her husband, Neil, of Gordon; one brother, Ronald Savakinas with his wife, Nancy, Ringtown; one sister, Beverly Savakinas, of Shenandoah; nine grandchildren, Shawn Schreppel with his wife, Lisa, Thomas Schreppel, Jaime Murphy, Kellie Murphy, Alicia Smith with her husband, Chad, John Lorman with his wife, Kelsey, Matthew Lorman, Jacob Shearn, and Luke Stefanisko. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Sheldon Schreppel, Abigail Schreppel, Ethan Meyer, Cooper Smith, Ainsley Smith, Savana Lee Schreppel and Shelby Cicero; beloved aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Divine Mercy Parish - Sacred Worship Site - St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Father Dominic Pham. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, are handling the arrangements. For further information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
