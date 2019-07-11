George L. Shomper, 73, of Williamstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning at his home.



Born in Pottsville, Dec. 2, 1945, he was a son of the late Herbert and Anna Sedar Shomper.



George was a graduate of the former Porter Tower High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.



He retired as a skill trade leader from TYCO, Lickdale.



He was a life member of the former Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, Williamstown, where he served as the sexton and caretaker of the cemetery. He currently was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville. He was a member of Williamstown American Legion and a life member of the Liberty Hose Company No. 1, Williamstown.



George was an avid sports fan always supporting Williams Valley and Tri-Valley alike. You could always find him at a baseball, softball, football or basketball game, a wrestling match or in his yard feeding the deer and turkey.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lillian.



Surviving are his son, Jeremy Shomper (Josh), Charleston, S.C.; his daughter, Lisa Zettick (Michael), Ashland; two grandsons whom he adored, Marek and Deklan Zettick.



Office of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Homes Inc., Tower City, with Father James Carroll, OFM presiding. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Holy Spirit Byzantine Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamstown American Legion, 123 W. Market Street, Williamstown, PA 17098 or Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. 4th Street, Minersville, PA 17954. To sign the guest book, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019