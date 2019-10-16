|
George M. Reno Jr., 77, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
George was born in Pottsville, Oct. 4, 1942, a son of the late Anna (Bensulok) Reno and George M. Reno Sr.
He was the widower of Ida Louise (Kesten) Reno.
He was a former machinist at Atlantic Track & Rail. A lifetime member of Humane Fire Company, Pottsville, as well as a social member of various fire departments. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
George loved going to local sporting events and watching his grandchildren participate in their sport or activity. You would often find him sitting on his porch reminiscing about "the good old days" and story-telling to all that would listen. Especially to his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ida, he was preceded in death by a son, David Reno.
George is survived by three daughters, Colleen, wife of Darel Altemose , Sharon, wife of Jeff Blackman, and Jennifer, wife of James Brant; three sons, Michael Reno and companion, Carolyn Spirko, Joseph, husband of Barb Reno, and Brian, husband of Kelly Reno. George is also survived by a sister, Joan, wife of John Luchanin; sister, Marie "Aunt Georgine" Mazza; nieces and nephews and beloved Princess Scruffy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Michael Jr., Joseph, Steven and Nathaniel Reno, Rachael Reno-Hoke, Angela and Darel Altemose II, Brittany and Austin Blackman, Jada, Jamison, Jacey Brant; great-grandchild, Michael Reno III.
A religious funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
