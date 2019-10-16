Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home
, Minersville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home
Minersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Reno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Reno Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George M. Reno Jr. Obituary
George M. Reno Jr., 77, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

George was born in Pottsville, Oct. 4, 1942, a son of the late Anna (Bensulok) Reno and George M. Reno Sr.

He was the widower of Ida Louise (Kesten) Reno.

He was a former machinist at Atlantic Track & Rail. A lifetime member of Humane Fire Company, Pottsville, as well as a social member of various fire departments. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

George loved going to local sporting events and watching his grandchildren participate in their sport or activity. You would often find him sitting on his porch reminiscing about "the good old days" and story-telling to all that would listen. Especially to his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Ida, he was preceded in death by a son, David Reno.

George is survived by three daughters, Colleen, wife of Darel Altemose , Sharon, wife of Jeff Blackman, and Jennifer, wife of James Brant; three sons, Michael Reno and companion, Carolyn Spirko, Joseph, husband of Barb Reno, and Brian, husband of Kelly Reno. George is also survived by a sister, Joan, wife of John Luchanin; sister, Marie "Aunt Georgine" Mazza; nieces and nephews and beloved Princess Scruffy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Michael Jr., Joseph, Steven and Nathaniel Reno, Rachael Reno-Hoke, Angela and Darel Altemose II, Brittany and Austin Blackman, Jada, Jamison, Jacey Brant; great-grandchild, Michael Reno III.

A religious funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now