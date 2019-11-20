|
George Metroka, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, at Masonic Village Healthcare.
Born in Saint Clair, he was a son of George and Justina Metroka. He was the husband of Marian (Adams) Metroka.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita (Lunsford) Metroka.
After graduating from Saint Clair High School, he joined the Army and later graduated from Franklin School of Science and Art, Philadelphia.
He worked many supervisory positions in various VA hospitals around the country.
George was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a life member of Amateur Trapshooters Association. He won many trophies around the country at different shooting events. He was a 32 degree Mason. He was a member of the Butler Lodge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Margaret Curran; stepdaughter, Lisa Weida; stepson, Mary Dry; step-grandson, Brendon Weida.
George was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. A viewing with Masonic service will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be sent to the church, 106 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or Masonic Children's Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2019