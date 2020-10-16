Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for George Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Peters Obituary

George R. Peters, 39, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.

Born Jan. 23, 1981, in Pottsville, he was a son of Barbara (Stiltner) Peters.

George attended services with his mother at Faith Assembly of God, Cressona. He was an avid gamer, enjoyed karaoke and was known for his selfless nature and kind heart.

He attained his associate degree in network administration and security, and graduated valedictorian of his class at McCann School of Business & Technology.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Don Henry Peters, husband of Doren, their four daughters and Julia, wife of Adam Plesnarski. He will be greatly missed by his Aunt Mary, Uncle Ed, cousins, Ronald, Richard, Raymond, Robin and dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St. A private service will follow at the behest of the family. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Peters family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -