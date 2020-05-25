|
George R. Suchar, 77, of Tower City, passed away Sunday, May 24, at his home.
Born Dec. 18, 1942, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late George and Anna "Dolly" Mehalko Suchar.
George was a 1960 graduate of the former Williamstown Catholic High School. He retired after 44 years with Commonwealth Telephone Co.
He was a member of the former Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, Williamstown.
George was a car enthusiast, and enjoyed all types of auto racing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his pets and his trips to the casino.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arabelle "Arbie" Hopple Suchar; two children, Lori Stuber and her husband, Brad, Dauphin, and Kurt Suchar and his wife, Julie, Landisville; three grandsons, Kyle, Jacob and Justin Suchar whom he thought the world of and was extremely proud.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in the Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorial donations in George's name should be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To send condolences to the family visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 25, 2020