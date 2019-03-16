Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George T. Webber. View Sign

George T. Webber, 50, passed away at home with the love of his life, Tina, by his side with 30 years of a frickin awesome marriage.



Born in Pottsville, on April 9, 1968, he was a son of James and Louise Webber Jr.



George was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1986. He was skilled in many trades from welding to carpet installation. If his kids broke it, he could fix it. Dad enjoyed working with his hands. A strong-willed, fearless and stubborn man he was, but to know and be a friend of his, you knew how much of an honor it was. Don't even think about touching his '68 Camaro, though he liked his car more than you. George enjoyed the outdoors in his Can-Am on poker runs with his family and gardening as a pastime with his wife and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his brother, James Webber III, and grandmother, Mary.



In addition to his wife, Tina, George is survived by his children, Justina Rollman and George Webber II; five grandchildren, Brik, Adra, Joseph "Joey," Gemma and George III "Grump"; and a brother, Scott Webber.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. Please send condolences to



Sign the guest book at

George T. Webber, 50, passed away at home with the love of his life, Tina, by his side with 30 years of a frickin awesome marriage.Born in Pottsville, on April 9, 1968, he was a son of James and Louise Webber Jr.George was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1986. He was skilled in many trades from welding to carpet installation. If his kids broke it, he could fix it. Dad enjoyed working with his hands. A strong-willed, fearless and stubborn man he was, but to know and be a friend of his, you knew how much of an honor it was. Don't even think about touching his '68 Camaro, though he liked his car more than you. George enjoyed the outdoors in his Can-Am on poker runs with his family and gardening as a pastime with his wife and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his brother, James Webber III, and grandmother, Mary.In addition to his wife, Tina, George is survived by his children, Justina Rollman and George Webber II; five grandchildren, Brik, Adra, Joseph "Joey," Gemma and George III "Grump"; and a brother, Scott Webber.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home

208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

570-622-8411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close