George W. Cody Sr., 81, of Pottsville, died Saturday at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
He was born April 10, 1938, in Pottsville, a son of the late William and Dorothy Gauntlet Cody.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. He was a veteran of the Navy. Prior to retiring, he was employed by the Pottsville Area School District. George was a member of Walter Griffiths AMVETS Post 180 and a life member of American Hose Fire Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Williams Cody; a daughter, Debra Cody.
Surviving are two sons, George W. Cody Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Pottsville, and William "B.J." Cody, Pottsville; five grandchildren, Megan Alessi, Sammi Chivinski, Jesse Whitecavage, Nick and Billy Cody; one great-granddaughter, Sloan Chivinski; three sisters, Janet, Shirley and Dorothy.
Services and interment will be private. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019