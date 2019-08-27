Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Subick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William Subick


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George William Subick Obituary
George William Subick, 76, of Girardville, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

George was born in Butler Township, July 7, 1943, a son of the late Angeline (Ranieri) and Joseph Subick.

He attended Immaculate Heart High School and earned a GED from North Schuylkill.

He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion.

He worked as a metal worker for Agmet Co.

George was an avid Eagles and Notre Dame fan. George enjoyed his morning walks with his dog, Lady, and talked to everyone he met along the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann (Uditis) Subick, who passed away Aug. 8, 2019; his son, George Jason, passed away at home Aug. 20, 2019.

George is survived by a daughter, Stephanie, wife of Peter Kleeman, of Girardville; a brother, Joseph Subick and his wife, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Peggy Subick, of Girardville, and Patricia McCaul, of Drums; cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, very close and loving neighbors on the block.

Friends may call from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment will follow with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now