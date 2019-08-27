|
George William Subick, 76, of Girardville, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
George was born in Butler Township, July 7, 1943, a son of the late Angeline (Ranieri) and Joseph Subick.
He attended Immaculate Heart High School and earned a GED from North Schuylkill.
He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion.
He worked as a metal worker for Agmet Co.
George was an avid Eagles and Notre Dame fan. George enjoyed his morning walks with his dog, Lady, and talked to everyone he met along the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann (Uditis) Subick, who passed away Aug. 8, 2019; his son, George Jason, passed away at home Aug. 20, 2019.
George is survived by a daughter, Stephanie, wife of Peter Kleeman, of Girardville; a brother, Joseph Subick and his wife, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Peggy Subick, of Girardville, and Patricia McCaul, of Drums; cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, very close and loving neighbors on the block.
Friends may call from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Interment will follow with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019