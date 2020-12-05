Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgene Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgene Jones Obituary

Georgene Jones, 74, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born Feb. 26, 1946, Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Veronica (Hughes) Miller.

Georgene was a 1964 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, and a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She retired as a clerk at Miller Distributing, Saint Clair.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Jones, in April 2015; brother, John Miller; two sisters, Maryann Post and Clare Gately.

Surviving are a daughter, Michele Lutsky and her husband, Jason, of Palo Alto; three sons, Adrian Miller and his wife, Cathy, of Pottsville, Kevin Jones and his wife, Angela, of Pottsville, and Paul Jones, of Saint Clair; three brothers, Fred Miller, of Mechanicville, Hugh Miller, of Lower Mill Creek, and Patrick Miller, of Texas; three sisters, Elieen Minehane, of Texas, Josephine "JC" Cuddy, of Harrisburg, and Kathleen Siar, of Boyertown; seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund. Burial will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Norwegian Township. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -