Georgia Mae Sandler, 81, of Lake Wynonah, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence.
Born Nov. 4, 1938, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., she was a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Lillian H. (Schaeffer) Barber. She was the wife of the late Merlin M. Sandler, to whom she was married 54 years.
Georgia grew up in Old Appleton, Mo., and is a graduate of Perryville High School, Mo. She was employed at First National Bank in Perryville and later at Miners National Bank in Pottsville. She was co-founder of San-Fab-Co Inc. and sold Avon. Georgia was a devoted member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Summer Hill, Auburn.
Georgia is survived by her sister, Sharon Becker Nigra, Maryville, Ill., and sister-in-law, Vera Sandler, Perryville, Mo. In addition, Georgia is survived by six children and their families, Stephen and Sallie Sandler, Jane and Thomas Gordon, Mary Jo and Bill Moss, Mark Sandler and Penny Dinger, Beth and Ken Keer and Joy and Jim Eldredge. She had 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren and two nephews.
Georgia and her husband, Merlin, relocated to Schuylkill County in 1962, where they raised their family and started their family business. Georgia was a devoted mother throughout her life and loved spending time with her family, bowling, golfing, traveling, playing cards, gardening and tending to her houseplants.
A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. Family requests donations in Georgia's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth Group, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. 1 Chronicles 16:34, "O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good; for His mercy endureth for ever." Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 7, 2020