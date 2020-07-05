Home

Georgine A. O'Brien Obituary
Georgine A. O'Brien, 69, of Minersville, passed away unexpectedly June 27 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late George and Ann Kellman Kairitis.

She was a 1968 graduate of Minersville Area High School and attended Goldey-Beacom College. She first worked in the local garment industry, and later worked at the former Hamburg Center.

Preceding her in death was her brother, Joseph Kairitis, in 1996.

Georgine is survived by her husband of 32 years, Eugene O'Brien; two children, Shawn O'Brien, Minersville, and Kelly Lipshaw, Port Carbon; three grandchildren, Taylor O'Brien, Devin Lipshaw and Kaylin Lipshaw; a nephew, Jacob "Jake" Kairitis, Heckscherville, and a niece, Michelle Kairitis O'Brien, Minersville; three great-nephews.

Visitation at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Donations will be used according to the needs of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020
