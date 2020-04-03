Home

Georgine L. Stelma


1965 - 2020
Georgine L. Stelma Obituary
Georgine L. Stelma, 54, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.

Born Aug. 12, 1965, in Ashland, she was a daughter of Dorothy (Tutella) Moleski and the late George Moleski.

Georgine was a home health aide at Age in Place, Shamokin, a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of American Legion of Atlas and VFW of Mount Carmel. She was also a member of West End Athletic Club, of Mount Carmel.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Angelo McCabe.

Surviving are her mother; three daughters, Dana Carr and her husband, Benjamin, of Girardville, Angela McCabe, of North Carolina, Arlene Krise and her husband, Dean, of Lavelle; son, Angelo McCabe Jr., of Reading; companion, William Hough, of Mount Carmel; brother, Joseph Petrosky, of Pottsville; sister, Julie Gwin, of Shenandoah Heights; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces, nephews and her beloved dogs, Blue and Tucker.

Funeral services will be held at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances to , 712 Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
