Mr. Flynn was a decorated



Gerald A. "Jerry" Flynn, 83, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday evening after a lengthy illness.Born in Shenandoah, June 26, 1935, he was a son of the late James and Marie Scanlan Flynn.He was a 1953 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School, the McCann School of Business and LaSalle College, Philadelphia.Mr. Flynn was a decorated Army veteran, having served his country from June 1958 until June 1960. He received the Marksman Badge (rifle) and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of AMVETS Post No. 7, Shenandoah.He retired in 1986 from the former Union National Bank, Shenandoah, as an assistant cashier after a 26 year career.Jerry was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Annunciation BVM Church, where he was actively involved with all of the events, activities and fundraisers in the parish. He was a life member of Phoenix Fire Company, Shenandoah.He coached CYO boys' basketball from 1960 until 1964 and then junior varsity and varsity boys' basketball from 1964 until 1969 for the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.Jerry was an avid Notre Dame Fan, "Go Irish." He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, the Rev. James J. Flynn and Maurice Flynn; one sister, Mary Mooney; one son-in-law, Robert Klinger.Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Geraldine Hughes Flynn; one daughter, Debra Klinger, of Gordon; two grandchildren, Sheila Quick and her husband, Jason, of Gordon, and Jenna Gradwell, of Gordon; seven great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Abby, Jacob, Novah, Ezra, Scarlett and Koda; one brother-in-law, James Hughes, of Shenandoah Heights; one sister-in-law, Jean Dower, of Ashland; a special cousin, Mary Ann Deebel, of Frackville; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; his black furry friend, his cat, Ben.Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA, 17976.

