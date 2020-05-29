|
|
Gerald A. "Jerry" Knauf, 81, of Ohio, formerly of Cressona, peacefully passed May 26, 2020, at home.
Born Dec. 30, 1938, he was a son to the late Thomas and Maude (Sullivan) Knauf.
He served in the Army and retired from car detailing after 40 plus years.
Jerry was preceded in death by brother, John Knauf, of Georgia.
He is survived by wife, Gail (Hoy) Knauf, of 52 years; daughter, Patti Kutz, wife of Ronald Kutz, of Ohio; two grandchildren, Kyle Kutz (Rebecca), Pennsylvania, and Sarah Kutz, of Ohio; two great-grandchildren; brother, William (Linda) Knauf, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews.
Dean's Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring, Ohio 44672, is handling arrangements. Services are private. The family requests donations be made payable to Bethesda EC Church, 23 Meadowbrook Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, where Jerry was a member.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2020