Gerald A. "Gooner" Searfoss, 86, of Lehighton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus.
He was the husband of the late Janet E. (Frehafer) Searfoss, who died in 2011.
Born June 29, 1934, in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Harry and Eleanor (Sthare) Searfoss and was a 1952 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Gooner was a front-end loader operator for Waylite, Bethlehem, for many years, retiring in 1999.
He was a member and Past Master of Lehighton Masonic Lodge 621, Lehighton American Legion Post 314, Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, Lehighton, and Orioles Nest 183.
Gooner loved going to the beach, especially to Seaside Heights, N.J. He was of Christian faith.
He was predeceased by his sister, Marleah McGowan.
He is survived by his brother, Wayne, husband of Joanne, of Northampton; nephews, Robert and Donald McGowan; nieces, Eleanor Williams and Kaitlyn Searfoss.
A Masonic service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, with a funeral service to follow at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton. Committal service will follow at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery. A calling will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed, so social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020