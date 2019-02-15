Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Carl Faust Sr.. View Sign

Gerald Carl Faust Sr., 85, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, at his residence.



Gerald was born in West Brunswick Township, Aug. 8, 1933, a son of the late Dorothy F. Frantz Faust-Shellhammer and Guy Irvin Faust. He was the husband of Martha May Reed Faust.



He was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. He was a lifetime member of Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club, a member of the Schuylkill County Motorcycle drill team and Landingville Fire Company.



He was retired from H.L. Miller & Sons at the age of 62. Gerald was a well known auctioneer in our area for over 40 years.



He was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon and Harry Faust, and his grandson, Gerald C. Faust III.



In addition to Martha, his wife of 66 years, Gerald is survived by his daughter, Brenda, wife of Roger Mojon; three sons, Gerald C. Jr., husband of Gini, Guy, husband of Janice, and Duane, husband of Sheri. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and was expecting his eleventh great-grandchild in April.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion's Red Church, P.O. Box 334, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.



