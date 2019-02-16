Gerald Carl Faust Sr., 85, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, at his residence.
Gerald was a well-known auctioneer in our area for over 40 years.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 16, 2019