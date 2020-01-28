|
|
Gerald D. "Gerry" Cresswell, 79, of Grange Hall Road, Milton, died peacefully at 6:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 20, 1940, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Albert Samuel and Margaret Mary (Omlor) Cresswell.
Gerry was a 1958 graduate of Blue Mountain High School. He lived in Milton for the past 16 years and previously resided in Danville.
Gerry worked as a contractor for over 40 years and spent his life mastering the construction trade.
He was a social, active man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and racing. He was a member of Schuylkill Lodge 138 F&AM, Schuylkill Haven. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving family man who filled their world with kindness, love and laughter.
Gerry was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, the former Gloria Conrad, with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 26; four children, Lynne Cresswell and her companion, Daniel McHenry, Stillwater, Terry Cresswell, Montoursville, Timothy Cresswell and his companion, Lise Barrick, Milton, and Jodi Callahan and her companion, Greg Mitchell, Virginia Beach, Va.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be planned and held at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 28, 2020