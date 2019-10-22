|
|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Laughlin, 79, of Pottsville, passed away on Friday at home.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph Laughlin and Sophie Shon.
He was a 1958 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. He had worked for a janitorial service before retiring.
He was a member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Laughlin.
He is survived by a nephew, Robert Laughlin (spouse, Lydia), Branch Township; two nieces, Kathleen Benyak (spouse, George), North Manheim Township, and Jacqueline Price (spouse, Robert), Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019