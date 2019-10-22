Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Gerald F. Laughlin Obituary
Gerald F. "Jerry" Laughlin, 79, of Pottsville, passed away on Friday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph Laughlin and Sophie Shon.

He was a 1958 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. He had worked for a janitorial service before retiring.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville.

Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Laughlin.

He is survived by a nephew, Robert Laughlin (spouse, Lydia), Branch Township; two nieces, Kathleen Benyak (spouse, George), North Manheim Township, and Jacqueline Price (spouse, Robert), Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
