Gerald L. Gilbert, 73, of Hegins, passed away Tuesday at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in San Bernardino, Calif., Feb. 8, 1946, he was a son of the late William and Ruby Steele Gilbert.
He was a 1964 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He retired after 33 years of service as a security officer with the Polyclinic Pinnacle Health, Harrisburg. Gerald was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, baseball and old TV shows. He could often be found sitting on his back deck with his best buddy, his dog, Maggie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin, and a great-grandchild.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Connie Adams Gilbert; four children, John Gilbert (Sandi), of Lansford, Terri Hoffman (Richard), of Lancaster, Cheryl Reeder, of Elizabethville, and Cindy Gilbert, of Lykens; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Miller (Dallas), of Hegins, and Alice Gustitus (Vince), of Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Carl Shankweiler. Burial will be in the Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Donations should be made to the Dimon Funeral Home, 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
