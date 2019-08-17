|
Gerald M. "Jerry" Ibanez, 49, of South Beech Street, Mount Carmel, suddenly passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with family and friends by his side.
Born in Ashland, Oct. 21, 1969, he was a son of the late Gerald P. and Virginia (Halkovich) Ibanez.
He was a 1989 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School. Gerald continued his studies to earn his bachelor's from Penn State University and his master's from Ellis University.
Jerry opened and worked as the owner/operator of Jerry Ibanez State Farm Agency, Hazle Township.
He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Hazleton Rotary and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jerry was a loving father who adored his two daughters, Aubre and Adelyne. He always beamed with pride when he spoke of them. He enjoyed spending time with his special lady friend, Denise. Whether it be making his famous homemade soup or other homemade specialties on the weekend, relaxing with their puppy dog, Jake, or taking a weekend getaway. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pop." He was a fantastic friend with an infectious laugh and magnetic personality. To know Jerry was to love Jerry.
Jerry was a huge MCA football fan and played for the Red Tornadoes under "Jazz" Diminick. He always looked forward to attending Friday night games at the Silver Bowl.
He was also a Penn State football fan and would make trips to State College to attend games with family and friends.
Jerry enjoyed his cabin weekends with the guys, going fishing and floating down the Pine Creek, always finishing with a shot and a beer at the "Wagon Wheel." He will always be missed and loved by many.
Jerry is survived by his companion of 16 years, Denise Smith; two daughters, Aubre and Adelyne Ibanez; a stepdaughter, Cynjinh Smith; a stepson, Coby Thomas; two grandsons, Dayton and Nash Osborn; a granddaughter, expected in January; two sisters, Suzanne Ibanez and Maria Snyder; niece, Ashley Carrieri; faithful puppy dog, Jake; aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, with vigil prayers at 7 p.m., with Father Andrew Stahmer officiating at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel. C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
