Gerald R. "Shep" Kimmel, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, peacefully, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.
Shep was born in West Brunswick Township, on July 17, 1932, a son of the late Elsie Mae (Sheipe) and Joseph D. Kimmel.
He was the widower of Barbara "Bobbie" Ann (Yeager) Kimmel.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, and was a 1949 Orwigsburg High School graduate.
Gerald served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a line splicer for Verizon Telephone for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed countless hours afield with family and friends. His lifetime hobby was golfing, and he spent many days on the greens with "The gang." He loved all Philadelphia sports, but his favorite sport was watching his granddaughter, Alicia, play basketball. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 138.
He was predeceased by his brother, Stewart Kimmel.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Kathy, wife of Raymond Metz; daughter, Carol, wife of Dennis Gordon; son, Rob Kimmel, husband of Adrienne; and daughter, Joanne, wife of Ronald Steranko. Gerald is also survived by his brother, David Kimmel, husband of Jackie; eight grandchildren, Victoria, Laura, Emily, Alicia, Grayling, Finn, Maggie and Katie; one great-granddaughter, Penelope.
Public visitation with family will be held from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Orwigsburg. There will be a Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m. followed by a religious service at 11 a.m. with Jamie A. Barton officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Kimmels Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Church, 236 East Market St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019