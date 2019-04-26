Gerald W. Mogish, 81, of Harrisburg, formerly of Delano, passed away Tuesday at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Colonial Park.
He was born May 6, 1937, to the late John and Maddalena Flaim Mogish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Fritz; and his sister, Letticia Klitsch.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Township, Class of 1956. He was a retiree of Dana Corp., Reading.
Surviving are his daughters, Annette, Harrisburg, and Cathy Ann, wife of William Fuller, Harrisburg; a son, Gerald and his wife, Amy, Hometown; brothers, David, Jacksonville, Arkansas, and John, Klingerstown.
The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with Deacon John Setlock officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from noon until time of service in the funeral home.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2019