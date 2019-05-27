Geraldine A. "Gerry" Sincavage, 63, of Shenandoah Village Apartments, Coal Street, Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening at her residence.
Born in Shenandoah, June 27, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Albert Mulkusky and Elizabeth "Betty" McGauley Lewandowski.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stephen's Church. Gerry enjoyed her many trips to the casino, but above all, she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were very special to her.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her stepfather, Alfred "Al" Lewandowski; two brothers, James S. Mulkusky and Albert Mulkusky.
Surviving are two daughters, Jolene Dombrowski and her husband, Stan, of Ringtown, and Nadine Myers and her husband, Todd, of Dornsife; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Michalik and her husband, Joseph, of Clearwater, Fla., and Donna Lambert, of Pottsville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Casimir's Church, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
