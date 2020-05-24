|
|
Geraldine "Gerri" B. Yoder, 84, of Minersville, passed away on Thursday at home.
Born on December 10, 1935 in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Mary Tretter Stoudt Slane. She was a 1954 graduate of Minersville High School. She worked in the local garment industry before taking employment at Boscov's.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, and a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Minersville. She was a long-time election poll worker in Minersville's Second Precinct.
She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Yoder, on February 19, 1979; two brothers, Robert Tretter, in 2010 and Wayne Stoudt, in 2016.
Gerri is survived by five sons, Wayne Yoder (companion, Pat Miller), Lavelle, Kevin Yoder, Minersville, Todd Yoder (spouse, Camille), Forestville, Brian Yoder (spouse, Jen), Branchdale, and Dale Yoder (spouse, Holly), Jonestown, Cass Township; five grandchildren, Shane and Nicole Yoder, Jared, Rachel and Emily Yoder; three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Catherine Yoder, and Damien Yoder. She is also survived by a brother, George Slane, Ashland; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 10 a.m. with private services for the immediate family to follow. Private interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Minersville.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2020