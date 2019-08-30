|
Geraldine F. "Dolly" Moyer, 94, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, at her residence.
Born in Pottsville, March 28, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Lillian and Clarence B. Ney. She was the widow of Kenneth W. Moyer.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.
Dolly is survived by her sister, Erma A. Phillips, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews, Melanie Reiff, Randy Phillips, Kathy Seymore and Alan Moyer; great-nieces and great-nephews, Amy, Jeff, Greg, Lindsey and Brett; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Taylor and Addison; cat, Katie.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Janet Lewis officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, Sept. 6. Family requests donations be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 30, 2019